Wade won't let ego get in the way at Cleveland

Los Angeles, October 3: Dwyane Wade is willing to be a team player at the Cleveland Cavaliers, assuring his ego is not too big to play a back-up role.

The Cavaliers moved for the 12-time NBA All-Star after it was announced Isaiah Thomas, acquired in the trade that sent starting point-guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, was unlikely to return until January.

Wade is expected to provide cover for another former All-Star in Derrick Rose, who was signed in free agency as support for Thomas.

The 35-year-old, who won back-to-back NBA championships alongside LeBron James at the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, insists he will settle for any position as long as it benefits the Cavaliers.

"There's so much talent on this team, I'll try and get used to knowing all the weapons that we have but I like the change-up," said Wade. "I think the second unit will have to be very good for this team to be as successful as it wants to be.

"I never thought I'd be playing at 35 years old, I never thought I'd be playing 15 years in. You always want to be able to be on the basketball court, so you want to be able to do whatever your team needs you to do.

"Everyone on the team has a role, whether you're a starting player at the time or whether you are down on the bench.

"You have a role, so you want to be the best in the role and that's what I've always tried to be, so whatever the coach and team needs me to be here, my ego is not that big where I will not be okay with playing the role they ask me to play.

"We've got some weapons, offensively and defensively. We've got to continue to get our system down, continue to help cover each other and help each other that way. Be a good collective, as a team."

Source: OPTA