English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wade will seek therapy to deal with NBA retirement

By
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade was once sceptical of the idea of seeing a therapist but now plans to do so after retirement.

New York, April 6: Dwyane Wade is already preparing for his "big change", acknowledging that he will seek therapy when he leaves the NBA.

The veteran Miami Heat guard is retiring following his 16th season in the league and expects that he will struggle to adapt, despite having previously been sceptical of seeing a therapist.

Wade's career could end with the regular season - the Heat are half a game out of playoff contention - but he knows what he will be doing in retirement.

"I'll be in therapy. Seriously," Wade told ESPN. "I meant it - it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, 'I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit'.

"I was always against someone that doesn't know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change.

"Even though I've got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it's not this. So it's going to be different."

Regardless of exactly when his career comes to an end, Wade has enjoyed a final season that has brought tributes around the NBA.

He added: "It's been surreal. It's like you have this vision of how you want things to go with everything in life. And when something surpasses that vision, it's like an out-of-body experience.

"I couldn't have written this book any better. This is a best-seller. And I couldn't have written it about my life."

Wade, 37, is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his final season.

The three-time NBA champion and 2006 Finals MVP is playing just over 25 minutes per game. He is averaging 17 points in the team's past five games.

"I'm gonna go out the way D-Wade's supposed to go out" Wade said. "You know what I mean? I think it helps, too, that we are in this playoff battle. Because I'm just trying to win."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SOU 1 - 3 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: nba basketball miami heat
    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue