E-Conclave to discuss media's role in promoting basketball in India

The conclave was dedicated to Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Late Radhey Shyam. The Panelist for this session were Paul Crane, Sports Broadcaster from USA, Ridhima Pathak, sports presenter, Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Academy of Film & Television, Neeti Rawat, Sports presenter and first NBA Hindi commentator, Raman Bhanot, Broadcaster and TV Host, Aparna Rajkumar Senior Sports Broadcaster & Voice Of 3BL, Ashish Bhardwaj, sports presenter and Karan Madhok, former BFI PR manager and social media promoter.

Olympian basketball player Amarnath Nagarajan made the opening remarks as he paid tribute to his teammate Late Radhe Shyam. Amarnath who played alongside Radhe Shyam in the 1980 Olympics recalled, “I had a good friendship with Radhe Shyam. In those days we used to call him Radhe Bhaiya affectionately.”

Talking about his memories from the Olympics the former India captain said, “Radhe was the star of the team. He along with Ajmer Singh was the chief architect of our game play. They were responsible for the maximum points that we scored against the toughest teams in the Olympics.”

Amarnath also told an interesting fact about Radhe Shayam as he mentioned, “Radhe Shyam is the only Indian basketball player who successfully scored through a dunk shot at the Olympics.”

Amarnath’s remarks were followed by another Arjuna Awardee and teammate of Radhe Shyam Ajmer Singh who said, “Radhe Shyam was a complete player. He was very humble and down to earth. He was my senior when I started playing but very soon we became teammates and good friends. His unique approach towards the game was what attracted me towards him.”

Ajmer concluded “I was fortunate to have known Radhe Shayam as an opponent, as a teammate and as a friend.”

After paying the tribute to Late Radhe Shyam the conclave deflected attention to the main discussion on 'Media’s role in promoting basketball in India’. The panelists were introduced by Jayshankar Menon, Asian ALL star Basketball Player, J Balakrishnan, former India player and Lakshmi Kant Tiwari, founder Indian Basketball fans.

Paul Crane making his opening statement said, “India holds a special place in his heart. The 3 years time during my eight trips that I made to India was the most cherished memory of my life.”

“India has a great pool of talent and good support and nurturing can help India become a big player at the world stage.”Paul added.

Ridhima in her opening remarks said. “For her stage was her calling. It was her passion that made her a sports presenter.”

Neeti Rawat who is a volleyball player and multisport commentator said, “I am very proud to be the first female Hindi commentator for NBA.”

Further talking on the topic she said, “Media plays an important role in promoting any sports and for the last few years I will say there has been major improvement in multi sports coverage.”

Aparna Rajkumar, who is a DD sports and Star Sports presenter, remembered, “Back when we played in the national championships there was hardly any media coverage but today things have changed. Especially with Social media we can always have eyeballs directed towards the sport.”

“However, still money needs to be pumped in to get better media coverage.” Aprna added.

Source: Press Release