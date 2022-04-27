Eersel, Sundell, Harrison, Musumeci earn performance bonuses at ONE 156

Regian "The Immortal" Eersel earned a US$50,000 incentive after successfully defending his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

The Dutch-Suriname titleholder survived a second-round knockdown to score a unanimous decision victory. That win also extended Eersel's winning streak to 19 fights.

Meanwhile, Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell took home US$50,000 after winning the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jackie Buntan.

The Swedish teenage sensation established a relentless attack to win decisively. That triumph made the Fairtex Gym representative the youngest World Champion in ONE history.

ONE 156 results: Eersel defends Lightweight Kickboxing title, Sundell wins Strawweight Muay Thai belt

On the other hand, Liam "Hitman" Harrison had the most impressive victory after coming back from two knockdowns at the hands of "Elbow Zombie" Muangthai PK.Saenchai. The English legend ended the fight with three knockdowns to complete an impressive come-from-behind TKO win.

That fantastic performance earned him an extra US$100,000, becoming only the second fighter next to Anatoly Malykhin to receive such a monetary reward.

Harrison will also now get his World Title shot against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Five-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Mikey Musumeci was the only combatant from the ONE 156 lead card to receive a performance bonus.

In his promotional debut, the 25-year-old American earned the US$50,000 reward after defeating Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari. Musumeci locked in the rear-naked choke less than five minutes into their submission grappling bout, forcing Imanari to tap.

The bonuses at ONE 156 brought the total number of incentives to 27 for 2022.

ONE Championship can increase that number when it returns for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. In the main event, Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against France's Jimmy Vienot.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will also put the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line against Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri. The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals will also commence.

Finally, two Indian fighters will compete in ONE 157. Zeba "Fighting Queen" Bano will make her ONE debut against Wondergirl. And Asha "Knockout Queen" Roka will finally return to the Circle versus Alyse "Lil' Savage" Anderson.

Source: Media Release