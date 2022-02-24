Enriko Kehl embraces champion’s mentality ahead of Tayfun Ozcan showdown at ONE: Full Circle

While "The Hurricane" knows that his Dutch-Turkish opponent will attack once the opening bell rings, he will fight toe-to-toe with Ozcan and not give an inch.

Given that both of their approaches rely on putting pressure and landing combinations, the Trans4mer Mainz representative believes that they will give fans a thrilling contest. Still, he sees himself getting the upper hand against the fighter from Siam Gym.

"We are both good, technical fighters who can also go for high volume of technique and speed in the fight, but I don't think he can take my pressure over three rounds. He's also a good pressure fighter - he can make pressure, but we will see if he can handle it, or how long he can handle it," Kehl said.

While Kehl has traded punches with some of the best kickboxers globally, he hasn't fought the #5-ranked ranked contender Ozcan yet. However, he's already familiar with "Turbrine's" approach after watching his previous fight against Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong last October.

"I've known Tayfun already for a couple of years. I know his weaknesses, and we are working on them. You also saw them in the fight against Sitthichai. What we trained and how we trained you will see in the fight," the competitor with 51 career Muay Thai and kickboxing wins revealed.

A win over Ozcan will bring Kehl back on the winning track. Both warriors succumbed to their foes during the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals. As Ozcan lost to Sitthichai, Kehl suffered a stoppage loss versus heavy puncher Davit Kiria.

Despite the recent setback, the former K-1 Champion is confident of a better performance on 25 February at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tayfun Ozcan raring to bounce back at ONE: Full Circle

"We both lost the first fight in the tournament, but in this division, there are no bad fighters. We were the eight best kickboxers in the world, so I don't care if you win or you lose - you're still at the top," the German star added.

"We both made mistakes in our fights, but we worked hard on them, and for sure, we will be better for the next fight, especially me. I'm really looking forward to this fight."

Remaining resilient in the face of adversity, Kehl won't let go of his goal of winning a world championship in ONE Super Series. The path to the gold will not be smooth, but he's willing to correct his errors against Kiria and rise again.

"When I came out of the cage and went back to the hotel room, I went under the shower, washed myself off, and I was focused on the next one. I know I made a mistake, and it was clear for me, but it's not in my head anymore," Kehl expressed.

"I will just focus on the next one. I think this is the mindset of a champion, and we are looking forward. We don't look back."

Watch ONE: Full Circle live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1, beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release