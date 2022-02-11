Exciting lightweight bout headlines UFC Vegas 48 on February 19

The main event will see former champion and No. 6 ranked Rafael Dos Anjos battle rising No. 11 Rafael Fiziev. Also, No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker faces No. 12 Jamahal Hill in a thrilling matchup of light heavyweight strikers.

Former champion Dos Anjos (30-13, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) returned to the 155-pound division with a Fight of the Night win over Paul Felder in late 2020.

Throughout his UFC run, he has also delivered memorable victories over Nate Diaz, Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone (twice). Dos Anjos now aims to stop Fiziev's momentum and continue his climb back to a lightweight title shot.

Rising contender Fiziev (11-1, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Miami, Fla.) has wasted no time dazzling fans with his diverse striking arsenal.

Currently riding a five-fight win streak, he holds spectacular wins against Brad Riddell, Bobby Green and Renato Moicano. Fiziev now has his sights set on finishing his first former UFC champion to crack the lightweight top 10.

KO artist Walker (18-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) immediately turned heads upon joining the UFC roster in 2018.

A powerful striker, he has secured impressive finishes against Ryan Spann, Misha Cirkunov and Khalil Rountree Jr. Walker is now gunning to get back to his winning ways with another show-stealing performance.

Hill (9-1 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.) entered the UFC following a TKO victory over Alexander Poppeck on Dana White's Contender Series.

Hill has since climbed the ranks quickly with notable wins against Jimmy Crute, Ovince Saint Preux and Darko Stosic. Hill now intends to continue his ascent up the 205-pound ladder with another highlight-reel KO.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Kyle Daukaus (10-2 1NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) battles Jamie Pickett (13-6, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) in a 195-pound catchweight bout.



• Parker Porter (12-6, fighting out of West Hartford, Conn.) faces Alan Baudot (8-3, fighting out of Paris, France) in a heavyweight bout.



• Lightweight legend Jim Miller (33-16 1NC, fighting out of Sparta, N.J.) squares off with Dana White's Contender Series signee Nikolas Motta (13-3, fighting out of Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais, Brazil).



• Joaquin Buckley (13-4, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Accra, Ghana) in a clash of middleweight finishers.



• Gabriel Benitez (22-10, fighting out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico) meets David Onama (8-1, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo. by way of Kyangwali, Uganda) at featherweight.



• Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6 1NC, fighting out of Innisfail, Australia) squares off with Stephanie Egger (6-2, fighting out of St. Gallen, Switzerland) in a bantamweight bout.



• Chas Skelly (16-3 1NC, fighting out of Arlington, Texas) returns to action against Mark Striegl (18-3 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Baguio City, Philippines) at featherweight.



• Diana Belbita (14-6, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) looks to build off the momentum of her first UFC win when she takes on Gloria de Paula (5-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) at strawweight.



• Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Chad Anheliger (11-5, fighting out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada) debuts against Jesse Strader (5-2, fighting out of Antelope Valley, Calif.) in a bantamweight bout.

Broadcast Time and Ticket Information:

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev will take place Saturday, February 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT. Plus, a limited number of tickets will be available on Monday, February 14 at www.axs.com.

