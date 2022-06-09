Fabricio Andrade calls out bantamweight champion John Lineker after victory at ONE 158

It took a while before Lineker got his shot at Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight tile, but after countless verbal jabs, "Hands of Stone" made the most of his opportunity.

At ONE: Lights Out earlier this year in March, Lineker scored a second-round knockout to end Fernandes' nearly decade-long reign. But now that he is the titleholder, he can't escape the rampaging Andrade.

"Wonder Boy" strengthened his case to be the next challenger after a sensational first-round knockout of #2-ranked contender Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 this past weekend.

The Marrok Force and Hit Studio representative landed a body kick that forced the South Korean to tumble to the canvas.

That victory maintained Andrade's undefeated run in ONE Championship, which he stretched through five matches. If Lineker wants to leave no doubt about being the bantamweight king, a fight with Andrade must happen.

"John Lineker will have to face me. Lineker has been ducking me for a long time, but after I beat Kwon Won Il, he'll have to face me," Andrade told ONEFC.com.

"He had already accepted to defend the belt against Kwon Won Il, which shows that he is a chicken and is looking for an easy fight."

The matchup - if it happens - promises to be an explosive one given the striking ability of both fighters. Lineker has three knockout victories in ONE and is undefeated after four fights.

Meanwhile, Andrade's three knockout wins all came in the first round. Therefore, the fight won't likely go the distance when these compatriots face off because of their punching power.

Combat sports fans know that Andrade must be Lineker's opponent for his first ONE World Title defense. It's an inevitable clash because Andrade has done his part to become a worthy opponent.

"I believe I am the uncrowned bantamweight king. It's been two years since I asked to fight John Lineker, and he pretends he doesn't see it. He's hiding. He doesn't want to fight me. And I've already faced every opponent ONE sent me," Andrade said.

In that case, the ball is now in Lineker's court. He was in Andrade's shoes when he was calling out Fernandes. This time, it's his time to prolong his reign against a gutsy foe.

Source: Media Release