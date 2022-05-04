Featherweight fireworks headlines UFC return to Austin in June

Headlining the event will be a featherweight matchup sure to deliver fireworks as No. 4 ranked contender Calvin Kattar takes on No.7 ranked Josh Emmett.

Kattar (23-5, fighting out of Boston, Mass.) aims to continue his resurgence up the featherweight ranks by taking out another formidable test.

A tough striker with the majority of his UFC wins coming via KO, Kattar proved himself among the elite in the division with notable victories over Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas and Shane Burgos. He now has his sights set on delivering another statement performance in his fourth consecutive UFC main event.

Knockout artist Emmett (17-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) looks to notch the biggest victory of his UFC career and break into the Top 5 for the first time.

Currently on the longest win streak of his UFC tenure, Emmett has delighted fans with incredible finishes over Mirsad Bektic, Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas. He now seeks to become the first person to knock out Kattar and insert himself into the title conversation.

Also on the UFC Austin 2022 card, respected veteran Tim Means battles fan favorite Kevin Holland.

Highly regarded veteran Means (32-12-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) has been exciting UFC fans since his debut in 2012.

A well-rounded athlete who is dangerous wherever the fight goes, Means is riding the second-longest win streak of his UFC career, which includes victories over Laureano Staropoli, Mike Perry and Nicolas Dalby. He now intends to steal the show by stopping Holland in the Lone Star State.

Texas' own Holland (22-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) has cemented himself as one of the most entertaining athletes on the roster, both for his fighting style and his captivating personality.

A veteran of Dana White's Contender Series, Holland has competed at both middleweight and welterweight, securing notable wins over "Jacare" Souza, Joaquin Buckley and Alex Oliveira. He now plans to put on a show for his fans in his first UFC fight in his home state.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Welterweight action sees veteran Court McGee (22-10, fighting out of Orem, Utah) face off with Jeremiah Wells (10-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.).

• KO artist Joaquin Buckley (14-4, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) returns to action against Albert Duraev (15-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Grozny, Russia) at middleweight.

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Jasmine Jasudavicious (7-1, fighting out of Ontario, Canada) goes for her second UFC win when she takes on the debuting Natalia Silva (12-5-1, fighting out of Novo Eldorado, Minas Gerais, Brazil).

• Damir Ismagulov (23-1, fighting out of Orenurgskaia, Russia) meets Guram Kutateladze (12-2, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) in a lightweight bout.

• Maria Oliveira (12-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to secure her first UFC victory when she battles Gloria de Paula (6-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil).

• Bantamweight veteran Eddie Wineland (24-15-1, fighting out of Chesterton, Ind.) aims to make a statement against Cody Stamann (19-5-1, fighting out of Sparta, Mich.).

• An exciting middleweight bout sees Roman Dolidze (9-1, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) lock horns with Kyle Daukaus (11-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.).

• Phil Hawes (11-3, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) plans to return to his winning ways against Deron Winn (7-2, fighting out of Gilroy, Calif.).

• Fan favorite Julian Marquez (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) seeks to earn another notable win when he meets Gregory Rodrigues (11-4, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

UFC Austin 2022 Broadcast and Ticket Information

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett will take place Saturday, June 18 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The prelims will start at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM CT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, May 4 at 10 AM CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday (May 5) starting at 10 AM CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release