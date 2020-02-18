English
FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers: Princepal Singh and Amaan Sandhu part of India squad for Window 1

By
Bengaluru, Feb 18: The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) on Monday announced the senior men's squad that will suit up for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

The team will play it's first of two games in Window 1 of the qualifiers, four days from now on Friday (Feb. 21) against Bahrain at the Manama, Khalifa Sport City. A couple of days after that, the team travels to Baghdad to face-off against Iraq at the Al Shaeb Hall.

India is placed in group D alongside Iraq, Bahrain, and Lebanon. As per the latest FIBA men's rankings, India (74) is the second-best team in the group while Lebanon, Iraq, and Bahrain are ranked 55th, 79th, and 113th respectively.

While key veteran players like Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh (reportedly banned for 3 years) are missing, 19-year-old NBA Global Academy student-athlete Princepal Singh is part of this roster.

Singh, who recently led Punjab to gold in the U-21 category in the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games, has been at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia for over a year.

Also part of the squad is 17-year-old Amaan Sandhu. Sandhu, a student-athlete at the NBA Academy India, was also part of the gold-medal-winning Punjab squad. He was one of three Indians (the only boy) selected to the Basketball Without Border Global Camp at the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

India's squad:

Muin Bek Hafeez Tamil Nadu
Joginder Singh Services
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Captain) ONGC
Prasanna Venkatesh Sivakumar Tamil Nadu
Sahil Indian Railways
Jagdeep Singh Punjab
Prashant Singh Rawat Uttarakhand
Aravind Annadurai Tamil Nadu
Princepal Singh Punjab
Amritpal Singh Punjab
Amaan Sandhu Punjab
Arvind Arumugam Karnataka

Source: FIBA Release

Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 18:46 [IST]
