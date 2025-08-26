FIDE World Cup 2025 Heads to Goa: Schedule, Format, Full List of Players, Prize Money - All You Need to Know

BWF World Championships: Who are the India players in Action Today? How and When to watch the Matches?

The FIDE World Cup 2025 is coming to Goa! From October 30 to November 27, 2025, the world's top players will gather on India's west coast for one of the most exciting chess events.

This knockout spectacle brings together 206 players fighting for a share of USD 2,000,000, which is around Rs 17.5 crore and three coveted places in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Every round is win-or-go-home, making the World Cup one of the most dramatic tournaments on the calendar.

Goa's stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality makes it an exciting backdrop for this global showdown. Players and fans will experience world-class chess alongside a destination famous for its energy and charm.

India's connection to chess runs deep, and in recent years the country has become a global force, producing top players and hosting significant tournaments.

Last year, Gukesh Dommaraju became the World Champion, whilst Indian teams won the Chess Olympiad in both Open and Women categories. The momentum continued: this July, the Women's World Cup saw a standout performance by Divya Deshmukh, who lifted the trophy and captured worldwide attention. Staging the Open World Cup in Goa builds on these successes and gives local fans an opportunity to watch their stars compete against the very best on home soil.

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President said, "India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women's World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess, and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history."

Nitin Narang, AICF President, said, "This is a proud moment for Indian chess, and we are committed to delivering an event that reflects both the passion of our fans and the professionalism of our federation. The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also showcase India's growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting India the honor of hosting the World Cup 2025 in Goa."

FIDE World Cup 2025 Key Details

Dates: 31 October to 27 November 2025

Venue: Goa, India

Players: 206

Format: Eight-round knockout

Top 50 seeds enter from Round 2

Matches are two classical games, with rapid and blitz playoffs if tied

Candidates spots: Top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament

FIDE World Cup 2025 Participants

Check the Full List of Participants for the FIDE World Cup 2025.