Former NBA star McGrady says Carmelo Anthony should retire

The Rockets are reportedly preparing to move on from the 34-year-old forward after just 10 games.

McGrady, a seven-time All-Star who is now an NBA analyst for ESPN, discussed Anthony's situation on The Jump on Tuesday (November 13).

"I honestly think Melo should retire, I really do," McGrady said. "I don't want him to go through another situation like this, and people are just pouring negativity on this man's legacy.

"I really think, because it hasn't worked out the last two teams, just go ahead and – you have a Hall of Fame career – just go ahead and let it go."

Anthony was away from Houston for his third straight game – with what the team have described as an illness – when they faced the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (November 13). He has averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds during his time with the Rockets.

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

But they have yet to replicate that success on either end of the floor this season as they hold a 5-7 record through 12 games.

Anthony spent last season with the Oklahoma Thunder before he was traded to the Hawks in mid-July in exchange for a package centred around Dennis Schroder. He was bought out by Atlanta, then signed with the Rockets.

McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game and played for six NBA teams during his 15-year career. He made seven All-Star teams and won two scoring titles.

McGrady was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.