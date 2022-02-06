Former pro footballer upholds Indian pride on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

Niraj isn't new to reality television. In 2017, he won India's "Asli Champion," which aimed to look for the country's fittest man through a series of physical and mental challenges.

Coming from that show, applying for the most challenging version of "The Apprentice" was a no-brainer for him.

"This was an opportunity where I could compete - not only in business but also in sports. Knowing myself, I could not let this opportunity pass. It was just perfect for me," Niraj told ONEFC.com.

The pursuit of competition is at the core of his being. The Indian native learned several life lessons while playing center defense for CMS Falcons and Deccan Rover F.C. of the Pune Super Division.

"If you have to achieve a goal, you have to work hard for it. The values of discipline, teamwork, communication, and people dynamics were taught to me by sports," he said.

Those principles drove Niraj to become an accomplished entrepreneur as well. He combined both worlds when he achieved his Masters of Business Administration in Sports Management degree from Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences in 2018.

While wearing multiple caps is a tall order, his mental fortitude allows him to jump from one responsibility to another.

"It was just a mindset - or call it a mental trick. When you are going to do something, the main thing is to do it no matter what. I feel that if you want to create an impact on the world, you will have to do three-to-four things simultaneously, and you will have to keep switching your roles while being comfortable at it," Niraj shared.

Yearning to create an impact during the physical and business challenges, Niraj revealed the preparations he made before the competition began.

"As soon as I received confirmation that I would be a part of the show, I started going to the gym and enrolled in different kinds of training like HIIT and CrossFit," he added. "I am reading business case studies from all around the world in marketing and research. Apart from reading, I am watching lots of YouTube videos and listening to podcasts on business, too."

Beyond the US$250,000 job offer to become ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong's protégé, his reason to work for ONE Championship goes back to his desire to make a difference.

"I am a big believer in people and the energy inside them. Some people showcase that brilliantly. If you want to achieve something in life, you need to be around such kinds of people who have done great things or are still doing them," he said.

"Chatri, knowing his story, where he comes from, and where he is now, if I get a chance to spend some time around him, I think I can learn a lot. Chatri has made a huge impact on the world in so many ways, and he still is.

"I am pursuing the same dream. This is one reason why I want to work with Chatri."

