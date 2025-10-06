More sports From CWG 2010 bronze to ‘Season Best’ performances at WPAC 2025, Johanna Benson’s return to India complete full circle By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 19:03 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

When Johanna Benson first burst onto the international stage in New Delhi in 2010, very few back in her country would have known she would become a legend in the sport. Fifteen years later, the Namibian competed at the same venue across several events at the World Para Athletics Championships (WPAC) 2025.

Johanna, 35, recorded Season Best (SB) performances in the all the events at WPAC 2025 she competed in: Women's 100m T37 Round 1 (Heat 1), the Women's 400m T37 final and the Women's 200m T37 Round 1 (Heat 2). She came 8th in the 200m T37 final on October 5.

Regarded as a sporting legend back in Namibia, the para-athlete marked her grand entry into the sport in 2010 after she clinched bronze with a time of 14.81 seconds in the women's 100m (T37), at the Commonwealth Games in India, 15 years back.

"Fifteen years ago, I ran my personal best, and now I am happy that I achieved my season best. It shows I can still perform at a high level," Benson told the Sports Authority of India. "That competition in New Delhi was the start for me. I was young and nervous, but it gave me belief.

"Now, coming back here after 15 years feels special. India has changed a lot, the facilities and accessibility are much better, and I've really enjoyed my time here," she added on the sidelines of WPAC 2025. "I was so excited when I heard that the World Para Athletics would be held in India and my aim was to set a new PB in 100m that I had run 15years ago. I visited the India Gate and temples and also did some shopping around," she added.

That early success she bagged as a 20-year-old in India presaged even greater things: two years later Benson wrote her name into Namibian sporting history by becoming the country's first-ever Paralympic gold medallist when she won the T37 200m in London 2012, as well as adding a 100m silver to her haul. It was also the African nation's first gold medal at either an Olympic or Paralympic Games.

The 35-year-old, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy within one year of her birth, arrived at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships carrying decades of competition experience, national adulation, and the quiet confidence that comes from surviving elite sport's highs and lows.

Her second coming to India, 15 years later, has been a fruitful experience. "Although I don't really remember when I first came here 15 years back as I was very young then and it was my 1st International competition, what I can say now is that the people have been friendly and helpful during my stay in India for the WPAC 2025," Johanna said.

"We had a training camp before this competition. Everything has been very organised. The transportation, accessibility, and facilities for para-athletes have improved greatly. It feels good to see this change," she added with joy.

Laughing away talks of retirement, Johanna Benson signed off stating, "I'm just preparing myself for the Commonwealth Games that will be next year in Glasgow."