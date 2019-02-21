English

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre announces retirement

By Opta
St-Pierre-Georges-02092015-US-News-Getty-FTR
St-Pierre Georges

Los Angeles, Feb 21: Georges St-Pierre has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts at the age of 37.

The three-time former UFC welterweight champion, who also won the middleweight belt in 2017, is considered one of the best fighters in the history of the sport, topping the list for most wins in title bouts.

St-Pierre, who is second overall for victories in UFC, made the announcement at a news conference in his native Montreal on Thursday.

"There's no tears," he said. "I'm very happy to do it.

"It takes a lot of discipline to retire on top. It was a long process in my mind, but it's time to do it. Only a few people have done it.

"I always said I wanted to retire on my own and not be told to retire. It takes discipline. In combat sports, that's how you should retire.

"You should retire on top. That is very hard to do. I'm happy I have the discipline and the wisdom to do it."

UFC president Dana White added: "Georges has cemented his legacy. He beat all the top guys during his welterweight title reign and even went up a weight class to win the middleweight championship.

"He spent years as one of the biggest names in MMA and remains one of the best ambassadors for the sport. He put Canada on the MMA map."

St-Pierre's announcement follows a reported attempt to arrange a fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who took to Instagram in a bid to postpone his exit from the sport.

"Let’s do it in November. After this fight you can retire," Nurmagomedov wrote, adding he has "nothing but respect" for St-Pierre and that "it would be honour" to fight a man he grew up idolising.

St-Pierre (26-2), who turns 38 in May, holds the record for most welterweight title defences in UFC history but has not been seen in the octagon since his win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

    Read more about: ufc mixed martial arts
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 23:20 [IST]
