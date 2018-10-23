English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ghosal to lead India's charge in Qatar Classic Squash

By
Saurav Ghosal
Saurav Ghosal will lead India's challenge in Qatar Classic Squash Tournament

Bengaluru/Doha, October 23: Saurav Ghosal who lost in the Channel VAS Championships quarterfinal to Egypt's Karim Abdel Gawad last week has turned his attention to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Qatar Classic which begins on Saturday (October 27).

The Indian ace was in good form in the PSA World Tour Gold tournament held in Weybridge last before going down to world No.10 Gawad 7-11, 3-11, 8-11 in a 39-minute encounter.

A fine second round performance against Frenchman Mathieu Castagnet had sent Kolkata-based Ghosal into the last eight, but he was outclassed by former world champion Gawad, who hit a vast array of winners.

In the Qatar Classic, which is a PSA World Tour Platinum tournament, Ghosal begins his campaign on Monday (October 29) against a qualifier.

The $177,750 prize-money tournament, which will take place at Doha's Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, will conclude on November 2.

Egypt's world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy and former world No.3 Omar Mosaad headline a top-class draw as he will be joined by some big names in men's squash, including Germany's world No.19 Raphael Kandra, England's former world No.9 Daryl Selby and Australia's world No.23 Cameron Pilley.

Home interest comes in the form of Qatar's No.1 Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi - who clinched his biggest ever PSA title at the Malaysian Open earlier this year - and the world No.24 will be looking to perform strongly in front of his home crowd.

Meanwhile, the two wildcard spots are taken up by world No.284 Hamad Al Amri and world No.414 Rashid Al-Harib - who are both rising talents in Qatari squash.

As a PSA World Tour Platinum tournament, the winner of the event will automatically qualify for a coveted berth at the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals, which includes both a men's and women's tournament and features the reigning PSA World Champions together with the season's Platinum event winners and players that qualify by placing high enough on the PSA Road to Dubai Leaderboard.

(With PSA inputs).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue