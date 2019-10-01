Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't want to discuss free agency

Antetokounmpo, who was named the NBA's most valuable player last season, is contracted with the Bucks until 2020-21 and his future plans have already sparked speculation around the league.

"I'm not gonna talk about it a lot this season, and I'm not going to try to address it," Antetokounmpo told reporters on Monday.

Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a five-year, $253.75million supermax extension next offseason, according to ESPN.

It would be the biggest in NBA history, but the "Greek Freak" would instead like to focus on the upcoming season.

Milwaukee made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Bucks lost in six games to eventual NBA champions the Toronto Raptors.

"I feel like if you have a great team, and our goal is to win a championship and be the last team standing and get better each day, I think it's disrespectful towards my team-mates talking about my free agency and what I'm going through," Antetokounmpo added.

"So when the time is right, we're all gonna talk about it. I don't think the time is right."

The Bucks open their season against the Houston Rockets on October 24.