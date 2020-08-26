Giannis named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Antetokounmpo claimed the award by a landslide, with 75 of the 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who voted selecting the Greek giant.

The 25-year-old is only the fifth player to land both the NBA MVP and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year gongs in his career.

Antetokounmpo, the 2018-19 MVP, was informed he had won the award by Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer after he scored 31 points in a 121-106 Game 4 playoff win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

He said: "Usually when coach wants to talk to us after a game, somebody messed up or somebody did something. So, in my head, I'm like, 'okay.' I'm looking around like, 'Who did something?' Because I know I didn't do nothing."

Antetokounmpo added: "At the end of the day, when you go out there and compete and when you have guys behind you and next to you that compete as hard, awards like this can come.

"What I get from this is that you have to win. You have to do whatever it takes every day to go out there and put yourself in a position, put your team in a position to win, and good things are going to happen, and everything is going to take care of itself."

Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett are the other four to have won the NBA MVP and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The Bucks lead the Magic 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs and can seal their place in the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a victory on Wednesday.