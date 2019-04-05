Giannis is MVP in our eyes - Budenholzer

Antetokounmpo scored 45 points, took 13 rebounds and laid on six assists in a 128-22 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

The forward is the favourite to land the NBA MVP award and Bucks head coach Budenholzer is in no doubt that he has earned the honour.

"Giannis, what he does defensively, five blocked shots and 13 rebounds is just a special performance from him." said Budenholzer.

"That felt like a statement. He changes the game, the pass to George Hill, the touch on that, finishing, making free throws. He's an MVP in our eyes, so we'll keep him."

Antetokounmpo was impressed how his side got the job done after Eric Bledsoe was ejected early on following an altercation with Joel Embiid.

"I think the team did a great job keeping its composure," Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously went to the locker room in the first quarter, but everybody stepped up.

"Guys came in, hit big shots, played defense, played hard, and it's big for us. A lot of guys are missing...it just feels good that we have 12 guys, 15 guys that are able on any given night to step up and help this team."