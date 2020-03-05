NBA wrap: Giannis & Bucks bounce back, Doncic makes Mavs history

The Bucks were swept aside by the Miami Heat on Monday (March 2) but Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee returned to winning ways on Wednesday (March 4).

Antetokounmpo – held to 13 points in Miami – posted 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against the Pacers midweek.

Khris Middleton contributed 20 points as the Bucks, who have not lost back-to-back games all season, improved to 53-9.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic broke the Dallas Mavericks' triple-double record after inspiring a 127-123 overtime-win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Doncic recorded his 22nd career triple-double – surpassing Jason Kidd – following 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks in Dallas.

Mavs team-mate Kristaps Porzingis – the first player with back-to-back games of 30-plus points and five or more blocks since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 – put up 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Pelicans rookie Zion Williams scored 21 points and Brandon Ingram had 27.

Sexton sizzles

Collin Sexton posted a career-high 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 112-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Sexton has tallied double-digit points in 33 consecutive games. Jayson Tatum had 32 points for the Celtics.

Bradley Beal extended his streak of 25-plus points to 20 successive games. Beal finished with 29 points as the Washington Wizards fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 125-104.

Portland's starters all registered double-digit points – Carmelo Anthony (25), Damian Lillard (22), CJ McCollum (22), Hassan Whiteside (24, 16 rebounds) and Trevor Ariza (15).

The New York Knicks lost 112-104 against the Utah Jazz but Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Melli and Kleber struggle

Nicolo Melli had a tough night for the Pelicans. He was just one of nine from the field and one of seven from three-point range for three points in 26 minutes. Mavs forward Maxi Kleber was two of eight from the field, while he only made one of his four attempts from beyond the arc in a five-point display.

The Brooklyn Nets endured a forgettable outing. Brooklyn were just 30 of 90 from the field as a team in their 118-79 humbling at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. Spencer Dinwiddie headlined Brooklyn's woes with four points after going one of nine from the field, while missing all seven of his three-pointers.

Luka & Kristaps team up

Dallas' star duo came together with a pick-and-roll against the Pelicans.

Wednesday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 119-100 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 112-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma City Thunder 114-107 Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat 116-113 Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies 118-79 Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 112-104 New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks 127-123 New Orleans Pelicans (OT)

Portland Trail Blazers 125-104 Washington Wizards

Raptors at Warriors

All eyes will be on Thursday's clash between defending champions the Toronto Raptors (43-18) and the Golden State Warriors (14-48). That is because Warriors star Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited return from injury. The two-time MVP has been sidelined since October due to a broken hand.