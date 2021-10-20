Giorgio Petrosyan receives well wishes following surgery on broken jaw

The Italian-Armenian athlete was knocked out by Thailand's Superbon in their inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title showdown at ONE: FIRST STRIKE in Singapore last Friday (October 15).

"The Doctor" Petrosyan was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and underwent surgery to repair his broken jaw the next day. The operation was a success, as per his latest Instagram post on Sunday (October 17).

"Yesterday evening my jaw was fixed with two plates. The surgery went well. I feel better already. Thanks to all [for] the support. I will keep you updated," the post read.

The kickboxing icon was on an eight-year win streak until last Friday, when his Thai foe shocked the world in 20 seconds of the second round.

Just as he was piling the pressure on his opponent, "The Doctor" was caught with Superbon's right hick kick and was sent crashing into the canvas.

Knockouts happen, but rarely do knockouts of such manner occur in a World Championship bout. Petrosyan, who has always been dubbed as a kickboxing GOAT, received tons of well wishes from athletes around the world, including his Thai opponent.

"I want to wish Giorgio Petrosyan a speedy recovery. It was great to share the [Circle] with you," Superbon posted.

Number three-ranked ONE Strawweight Muay Thai contender Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri also took to Instagram to wish his fellow countryman a speedy recovery.

"Hope Giorgio is good...is always the number 1 kick boxer of all the time," the WBC Muay Thai World Champion posted.

Fellow kickboxing icon Nieky "The Natural" Holzken even chimed in.

"I hope @giorgiopetrosyan is well good luck and recovery," he said.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also wished "The Doctor" a speedy recovery, adding that he still believes Petrosyan is the GOAT.

"You'll be back, Giorgio. Sending you love and positive energy. You are still the greatest of all time."

Source: Media Release