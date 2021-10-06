Giorgio Petrosyan to Superbon: I don’t joke around when I’m in the ring

"The Doctor" has accumulated several World Titles throughout his decorated career, but there's one that he's yet to hold - a ONE Championship World Title, which the #1-ranked featherweight kickboxer will complete for at ONE: FIRST STRIKE.

The Armenian-Italian icon challenges #2-ranked Superbon on Friday, 15 October, in the headliner of the all-striking event for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

It is a moment "The Doctor" Petrosyan has been wanting for a long time, following his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix success in 2019.

Now that the date and opponent have been set, he is prepared to showcase his skill set on the global stage once again.

"I am truly thrilled for this match. I can't wait for the opportunity to fight for another World Title, and I can't wait for fight day to come," the 35-year-old said.

"I am thinking about the World Title and about delivering a great performance."

Great performances are indeed guaranteed whenever "The Doctor" graces the ring or the Circle.

Petrosyan's style is unlike that of any other kickboxer, whether it's his surgical precision, ability to break down his opponents' game plan on the spot, or how he makes it difficult for his foes to land shots.

These attributes combined have seen him rack up an undefeated run dating back to 2013, a stretch that includes a 20-match win streak and huge victories over household names.

Despite all that, the Team Petrosyan star admits he's not taking Superbon lightly.

"He is a super tough opponent. Everyone knows that he is very good with his legs. His technique is amazing. He has really good timing and is a well-rounded athlete," he said.

"I just need to keep the focus on what I have to do. I think my boxing skills are better. But if you don't show it inside the ring, it doesn't mean anything. Let's see."

Boxing is Petrosyan's bread and butter, and he must use it to the full extent yet again if he wants to overcome his Thai adversary.

Superbon may have earned a dominant display over Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong in his ONE debut, but "The Doctor" promises the Thai's sophomore appearance will be a much different affair.

"When I step into the ring, I don't joke around. I don't need to put on a show. I only care about hitting hard and bringing home the belt," he said. "I have no final message [for Superbon]. We will meet in the ring."

Fans in India can watch ONE: FIRST STRIKE on Friday, 15 October via the ONE Super App.

Source: Media Release