Giro d'Italia 2020: Demare seals hat-trick on fraught stage seven

The Groupama-FDJ rider had the legs to take the sprint at the end of a rapid and eventful 143-kilometre route from Matera to Brindisi.

It tightened the Frenchman's grip on the Maglia Ciclamino, with Peter Sagan beaten into second place again, while Michael Matthews was third.

There was no change at the top of the general classification as Joao Almeida kept hold of his Maglia Rosa.

Riders had to contend with a persistent crosswind on a stage in which road furniture also played a part.

There were several crashes, with a significant one happening as the road narrowed under the banner that marked 45km to go.

It split the peloton as several riders were left lagging behind, although the race at the front was effectively neutralised to allow the chasing pack to close the gap.

The finish was similarly untidy as teams struggled to get their sprint trains in order, but Demare's rivals had no answer when he darted for the line inside the closing stretch.

STAGE RESULT

1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 02:47:28 2. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) same time 3. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) same time 4. Ben Swift (Team INEOS) same time 5. Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) same time

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification 1. Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 24:48:29 2. Pelle Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) +00:43 3. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) +00:48

Points Classification 1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 161 2. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 106 3. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) 83

King of the Mountains 1. Filippo Ganna (Team INEOS) 41 2. Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) 40 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) 19

WHAT'S NEXT?

Saturday's stage takes the riders on a 200km route from Giovinazzo to Vieste, with a tough climb around the midway point marking a significantly more difficult second half after a flat start.