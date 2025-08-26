Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025 Launched by Minister Raksha Khadse to Accelerate India's Sports Ecosystem

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Venue, Format, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, inaugurated the 'Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025' at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi.

Organized by SPORTSCOM, the event was envisioned as an intersection where innovation and opportunity converge, with the objective of positioning India as a leading nation in sports. The conclave gathered prominent stakeholders to deliberate on the future direction of Indian sports, emphasizing areas such as investment, sports science, manufacturing, and the growth of sports startups, all while advancing principles of transparent governance, grassroots talent development, and public-private collaboration.

During her inaugural address, Smt. Raksha Khadse remarked, "Golden Years Lost of athletes are lost, if they are not exposed to Sports Science in early years." She advocated for wider adoption of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models in sports and encouraged private sector involvement and investment. The Minister also underlined the importance of expanding Research & Development (R&D) in sports science, emphasizing the necessity for these innovations to reach rural regions and for educational institutions to train more teachers and coaches in physical education.

She further highlighted that sports equipment should be "Made in India" with top-tier quality to decrease reliance on imports from other nations. Smt. Khadse suggested leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to support sports initiatives, positioning this approach as beneficial for economic progress and fostering a mass movement.

Prominent attendees included Mr. Jalaj Dani (President, SPORTSCOM), Mr. Alok Pandey (CEO - AIC IIT Delhi), Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula (Head, Center of Excellence on Sports Science and Analytics, IIT Madras), Mr. Rishikesh Joshi, and Mr. Vivek Singh (Senior Vice President, SPORTSCOM).

During the conclave, ten emerging entrepreneurs were recognized by the Minister for their sports startups: Crosstrain Fight Club, A1 Sports World, Pong Fox, UpUr Fit, Way Me, Lets Game Now, Collearn Sports, Spolto, Hyperlab, and Dashpod.

Several plenary sessions took place, including discussions on developing an "Investment Playbook" for sports startups, exploring the "Make in India for the World" initiative, and a session titled "Beyond instinct: India's Sporting Future in Data," which underscored the relevance of sports science and the impact of data and analytics on advancing India's sporting future, promoting novel career opportunities, and enhancing gender equality. The event also addressed strategies for transforming sports into a mass movement ("Jan Andolan") and a model for economic development. Efforts to elevate sports manufacturing, investments, and technology were central to the agenda, in keeping with national programs such as "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".