Can Arsenal Break Their St James' Park Hoodoo Against Newcastle United This Weekend?

Sports Bulletin For Sep 26: From Kaif-Bumrah Twitter Saga To Suryakumar Yadav Pleads 'Non Guilty' For Political Comments

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma maintains 1st Position - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 25 before IND vs SL match

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs SL Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports Global Chess League Season 3 Draft Explained: Full Squads, Star Pairings, Surprise Moves, and What Lies Ahead By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 20:19 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Mumbai, Sep 26: The Global Chess League (GCL) Season 3 Player Draft unfolded in dramatic fashion in Mumbai, with Indian stars, global icons, and rising prodigies sparking fierce bidding wars.

The six franchises finalised their squads for the upcoming season, which will be held from December 13-24, 2025, at Mumbai's Royal Opera House-the first time the GCL will be played in India after editions in Dubai (2023) and London (2024).

Why the GCL Draft Matters

The GCL, a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, is the world's first and only franchise-based chess league. The draft is central to the league's design: six global teams build balanced squads combining male superstars, Superstar Women players, and rising prodigies, ensuring competitiveness across the board.

Icon Round: Blockbuster Retentions and Picks

The Icon Round kicked off proceedings with headline grabs:

Fabiano Caruana joined Alpine SG Pipers.

Viswanathan Anand remained loyal to Ganges Grandmasters.

PBG Alaskan Knights secured Gukesh Dommaraju, setting up a historic moment for Indian chess.

Meanwhile, four franchises came in with heavy retentions:

Alpine SG Pipers - Hou Yifan, R Praggnanandhaa

American Gambits - Hikaru Nakamura, Bibisara Assaubayeva

Triveni Continental Kings - Alireza Firouzja, Wei Yi, Alexandra Kosteniuk

upGrad Mumba Masters - Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

The Wesley So Drama

Making his GCL debut, Wesley So triggered a bidding war among franchises. Eventually, upGrad Mumba Masters outmaneuvered rivals to secure the American GM. CEO Suhail Chandhok described So as their "top pick among male superstars."

India's Dream Duo: Gukesh + Arjun

The most electrifying move came when Arjun Erigaisi was signed by PBG Alaskan Knights after a tense three-way tussle. Paired with Gukesh, the Knights now boast an all-Indian dream duo expected to headline the season. Coach Abhijit Kunte hailed the pairing as one that will "satisfy the fans with their performance."

Superstar Women Round: Zhu Jiner & Lagno Shine

The women's draft round added further drama:

Zhu Jiner joined Triveni Continental Kings, who pulled off a surprise swoop.

Kateryna Lagno bolstered the Alaskan Knights' star power.

Other teams focused on balance, with steady picks like Sara Khadem, Polina Shuvalova, and Stavroula Tsolakidou.

Prodigy Round: Future Stars Emerge

The final draft round highlighted rising chess stars:

Raunak Sadhwani (India) went to Ganges Grandmasters.

Leon Mendonca (India) was picked by Alpine SG Pipers.

Daniel Dardha (Belgium) joined the Knights.

Volodar Murzin (Russia) was signed by American Gambits.

What's New in Global Chess League Season 3?

Venue: Mumbai's Royal Opera House, adding cultural grandeur.

Format: Double round-robin, 10 matches per team, best-of-six board system.

GCL Contenders 2025: A new initiative offering aspiring players worldwide a direct path into the league draft.

Full Squads - Global Chess League Season 3

American Gambits: Hikaru Nakamura, Richard Rapport, Vladislav Artemiev, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Teodora Injac, Volodar Murzin

Alpine SG Pipers: Fabiano Caruana, Praggnanandhaa R, Anish Giri, Hou Yifan, Nino Batsiashvili, Leon Mendonca

Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Javokhir Sindarov, Vincent Keymer, Stavroula Tsolakidou, Polina Shuvalova, Raunak Sadhwani

upGrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Wesley So, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Bardiya Daneshvar

PBG Alaskan Knights: Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, Leinier Dominguez, Sara Khadem, Kateryna Lagno, Daniel Dardha

Triveni Continental Kings: Alireza Firouzja, Wei Yi, Vidit Gujrathi, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Zhu Jiner, Marc'Andria Maurizzi

Why GCL Season 2025 Is Special

India debut: Returning the GCL to chess's birthplace.

Blockbuster rivalries: Gukesh-Arjun pairing, Wesley So's debut, and Caruana vs Anand showdowns.

Balanced squads: A mix of legends, women superstars, and prodigies makes this edition unpredictable.

As Chairperson Peeyush Dubey put it: "India is not only the birthplace of chess but also its most dynamic growth market. GCL remains a global league, and Season 3 will be spectacular."