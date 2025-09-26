Global Chess League Season 3 Draft Explained: Full Squads, Star Pairings, Surprise Moves, and What Lies Ahead

Mumbai, Sep 26: The Global Chess League (GCL) Season 3 Player Draft unfolded in dramatic fashion in Mumbai, with Indian stars, global icons, and rising prodigies sparking fierce bidding wars.
The six franchises finalised their squads for the upcoming season, which will be held from December 13-24, 2025, at Mumbai's Royal Opera House-the first time the GCL will be played in India after editions in Dubai (2023) and London (2024).
The GCL, a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, is the world's first and only franchise-based chess league. The draft is central to the league's design: six global teams build balanced squads combining male superstars, Superstar Women players, and rising prodigies, ensuring competitiveness across the board.
The Icon Round kicked off proceedings with headline grabs:
Making his GCL debut, Wesley So triggered a bidding war among franchises. Eventually, upGrad Mumba Masters outmaneuvered rivals to secure the American GM. CEO Suhail Chandhok described So as their "top pick among male superstars."
The most electrifying move came when Arjun Erigaisi was signed by PBG Alaskan Knights after a tense three-way tussle. Paired with Gukesh, the Knights now boast an all-Indian dream duo expected to headline the season. Coach Abhijit Kunte hailed the pairing as one that will "satisfy the fans with their performance."
The women's draft round added further drama:
The final draft round highlighted rising chess stars:
Venue: Mumbai's Royal Opera House, adding cultural grandeur.
Format: Double round-robin, 10 matches per team, best-of-six board system.
GCL Contenders 2025: A new initiative offering aspiring players worldwide a direct path into the league draft.
American Gambits: Hikaru Nakamura, Richard Rapport, Vladislav Artemiev, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Teodora Injac, Volodar Murzin
Alpine SG Pipers: Fabiano Caruana, Praggnanandhaa R, Anish Giri, Hou Yifan, Nino Batsiashvili, Leon Mendonca
Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Javokhir Sindarov, Vincent Keymer, Stavroula Tsolakidou, Polina Shuvalova, Raunak Sadhwani
upGrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Wesley So, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Bardiya Daneshvar
PBG Alaskan Knights: Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, Leinier Dominguez, Sara Khadem, Kateryna Lagno, Daniel Dardha
Triveni Continental Kings: Alireza Firouzja, Wei Yi, Vidit Gujrathi, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Zhu Jiner, Marc'Andria Maurizzi
India debut: Returning the GCL to chess's birthplace.
Blockbuster rivalries: Gukesh-Arjun pairing, Wesley So's debut, and Caruana vs Anand showdowns.
Balanced squads: A mix of legends, women superstars, and prodigies makes this edition unpredictable.
As Chairperson Peeyush Dubey put it: "India is not only the birthplace of chess but also its most dynamic growth market. GCL remains a global league, and Season 3 will be spectacular."