More sports Golf: Bhullar Remains In Chasing Pack As Sarit Suwannarut Extends Lead To Four Shots In International Series Philippines Sarit Suwannarut increased his lead to four shots at the International Series Philippines, with Gaganjeet Bhullar and others closely trailing. The tournament showcases top golfers competing for a pathway to LIV Golf. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 0:09 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Sarit Suwannarut extended his lead to four shots at the halfway point of the US$2 million International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus. The two-time International Series champion added a six-under-par 66 to his previous 64, reaching 14-under after 36 holes. Local favourite Miguel Tabuena thrilled fans with a round that included a hole-in-one and an eagle, finishing at 10-under alongside Japan's Kazuki Higa.

England's Steve Lewton recorded the tournament's lowest round so far with a bogey-free 63 at Sta. Elena Golf Club. This performance compensated for his disappointing two-over 74 in the opening round. Meanwhile, Sarit began his day with a birdie from the penalty area on the first hole, setting the tone for his impressive round.

Filipino fans turned out in large numbers to support their home players. Tabuena raised hopes for a local champion with his stellar performance. On the 171-yard 14th hole, he achieved an eagle, although he didn't see it drop into the hole. "It’s not every day you make a hole-in-one," said Tabuena, who was pleased to perform well in front of friends and family.

Joining Tabuena at nine-under were Yosuke Asaji from Japan, Korea's Soomin Lee, Wang Wei-hsuan from Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong's Matthew Cheung. New Zealand's Denzel Ieremia, American Patrick Reed, and India's Gaganjeet Bhullar were tied eighth at eight under.

The International Series Philippines is part of nine elevated events on the Asian Tour this season. These events offer a pathway to LIV Golf through a season-long Rankings race. The tournament runs until 26 October and is followed by events in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Ajeetesh Sandhu sits three shots further back at five under after shooting a three-under 69. Karandeep Khochhar made the cut on four under after consecutive rounds of 70, joining former world No.1 Dustin Johnson who followed up his first-round 67 with a one-over 73.

Sarit reflected on his game saying, "I know my game well, and I've just tried to stay calm and focus on what I need to do." He has been playing well for weeks and aims to maintain momentum over the next two days.

Upcoming Events in Asia

The series has already visited India, Macau, Japan, Morocco, and Jakarta this season. It will conclude with the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisors from 19-22 November. The leader of the season-long Rankings race will earn a spot on LIV Golf next season.

Veteran Angelo Que joined Tabuena over the weekend with an impressive seven-under round to sit T4 on nine under. Justin Quiban also performed well with a six-under after carding an impressive 68.