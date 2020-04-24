Gonzaga's Corey Kispert to test NBA Draft process, could return

Kispert, a finalist for the 2019-20 Julius Erving Award honouring college basketball's top small forward, is considered a second-round prospect in most scouting circles.

"It's always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand," said Kispert in a statement. "If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation."

The second-leading scorer on Gonzaga's 2019-20 squad that finished 31-2 and was ranked number two in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, Kispert averaged a career-high 13.9 points and shot 43.8 per cent from three-point range while starting 33 games as a junior. The Edmonds, Washington native led the Bulldogs in three-point field goals made (78) and shot 81 per cent from the free throw line.

Off the court, Kispert carries a 3.43 grade point average as a business administration major and was named the 2019-20 DI-AAA ADA Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year.