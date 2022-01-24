Haggerty, Hasegawa, Saruta to compete at ONE: Bad Blood

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty will return to the Circle against #4-ranked Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The current #2-ranked contender "The General" is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Taiki "Silent Sniper" Naito at ONE: Big Bang II in December 2020.

Haggerty also defeated French striker Arthur Meyer via a second-round knockout in another promotion last year.

The 24-year-old British sensation from Knowlesly Academy hopes to start a winning streak at ONE. However, that's easier said than done because his opponent is no pushover.

Chatri Sityodtong confirms epic fights for ONE X and ONE: BAD BLOOD

Mongkolpetch has a 115-40 career Muay Thai record and hasn't experienced defeat in his three-year run in ONE Super Series.

The 26-year-old Thai sensation is coming off a split decision victory over Elias "The Sniper" Mahmoudi at ONE: Full Blast II last June.

Before that win, the Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai Champion scored unanimous decision triumphs against Sok Thy, Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri, and Alexi "Phet" Serepisos.

Also competing at ONE: Bad Blood is #2-ranked strawweight contender Yosuke Saruta, who will be facing Gustavo "El Gladiador" Balart.

"The Ninja" Saruta hopes to bounce back from his setback against ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio at ONE: Revolution.

Meanwhile, the Cuban competitor is coming off a win over Ryuto Sawada last July.

Former ONE Welterweight World Title challenger Ken Hasegawa will also be facing Murad Ramazanov, who is on a three-fight win streak inside the Circle.

Nong-O to defend Muay Thai world title versus Ramazanov at ONE X

These combatants will beef up an already stacked schedule that will feature undefeated heavyweights Anatoly "Sladkiy" Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship.

As for the slugfest's main event, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes will defend his belt against fellow Brazilian John "Hands of Stone" Lineker" in a showdown between two fighters whose history embodies the event title.

There will also be a mixed martial arts atomweight showdown between Jenelyn Olsim and Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan.

ONE: Only The Brave - Anatoly Malykhin withdrawal forces change in headliner

Completing the main card of ONE: Bad Blood is a bout featuring former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Danial "Mini T" Williams.

Download the ONE Super App for more updates on ONE: Bad Blood. Meanwhile, combat sports fans in India can catch ONE: Only the Brave live, starting with the lead card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 4 PM IST on Friday (January 28).

Source: Media Release