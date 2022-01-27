Ham Seo Hee vs Denice Zamboanga rematch slated for ONE X

Six months after their contentious encounter, #2-ranked Denice Zamboanga will face #3-ranked Ham Seo Hee on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Their first showdown happened during the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE: EMPOWER last September.

It was an evenly-matched contest in the first two rounds, but "Arale Chan" Ham used her striking prowess to gain an edge in the final chapter.

An accidental clash of heads led to a temporary halt, but "Lycan Queen" Zamboanga took down the South Korean kickboxer once action resumed. The Thailand-based Filipino then used her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expertise to win top position and unload a flurry of punches.

Ham won via split decision despite that barrage, eliminating Zamboanga from the Grand Prix and giving "Lycan Queen" her first career loss.

Unfortunately, the fighting pride of Busan withdrew from the tournament due to injury despite advancing to the semifinals.

But while Ham - Zamboanga I is in the books, the latter is still voicing his protest against the decision and firmly believes she won the fight.

On the contrary, Ham is confident that she did enough to score the triumph.

Both combatants will have another opportunity to rest their case of being the better mixed martial artist than their opponent.

The winner between Ham - Zamboanga II can also inch closer to a shot at the ONE Women's Atomweight World Title.

Speaking of which, that belt will be up for grabs as "Unstoppable" Angela Lee returns inside the Circle to defend her crown against ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex.

Lee is raring to prove that she is still the division's undisputed queen. Meanwhile, Stamp aims to be the first ONE Championship World Champion in three combat sports.

Also included in the historic slugfest is the title defense of ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes versus #2-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will also put his title on the line against ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov.

Finally, mixed martial arts legend Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will participate in a four-round hybrid rules super fight. The odd-numbered rounds will fall under Muay Thai rules, while the even-numbered ones will proceed using MMA rules.

