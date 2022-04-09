Harrison vs. Muangthai, Kawahara vs. Williams added to ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic main card

Former WBC and WMC Muay Thai World Champion Liam "Hitman" Harrison will face "Elbow Zombie" Muangthai PK.Saenchai in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

The 8-time world titleholder from Leeds will be returning to the Circle after his first-round knockout victory over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud at ONE: A New Tomorrow back in 2020. The Bad Company representative hopes to improve his 86-24-2 career record.

However, he will be in for a tough challenge because his foe from Buriram has won all 200 career fights. The 28-year-old Muangthai also has a perfect 3-0 in The Home of Martial Arts.

Opening the lead card will be a strawweight mixed martial arts bout between Namiki Kawahara and Danial "Mini T" Williams.

The Japanese fighter out of Style MMA Studio is seeking his first victory in the world's largest martial arts organization after dropping his debut to Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang at ONE: Unbreakable last year.

On the other hand, the Australian kickboxer is fresh off a victory over Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke at ONE: Bad Blood last January.

As announced earlier, also included on the lead card is the heavyweight MMA faceoff of Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida and "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane.

Top-ranked strawweight contender Bokang "Little Giant" Masunyane will also battle #2-ranked Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks for the opportunity to face ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio.

Teenage sensation Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell and Jackie Buntan will compete for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship in the co-main event.

Finally, the main attraction will feature ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian "The Immortal" Eersel's title defense against Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

Meanwhile, the lead card of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will feature the following bouts:

• Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart (strawweight)

• Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis (light heavyweight kickboxing)

• Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet (atomweight Muay Thai)

• Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon (flyweight)

• Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong (bantamweight)

• Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Souza (strawweight)

• Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park (lightweight)

• Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Ho (welterweight)

• Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musumeci (catchweight submission grappling)

• Keanu Subba vs. James Yang (featherweight)

