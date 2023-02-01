HCL-SRFI Indian PSA Tour 2023: Top-seeds Abhay Singh and Amina Orfi emerge champions in Delhi-leg

HCL, a leading global conglomerate, successfully hosted the 6000 USD PSA tournament at the Major Dhyan Chand National in the national capital.

The tournament's final was graced by Rajat Chandolia, AVP and Head of Brand HCL, and Cyrus Poncha, Secretary-General of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

The tournament witnessed participation from 56 players from 12 countries. The countries include Egypt, Hongkong, Serbia, France, Bahrain, Japan, Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Korea, India, and Canada.

Leading players like Abhay Singh (IND, World Rank-70), Yassin Elshafei (EGY, World Rank -78), Amina Orfi (EGY, World Rank - 94), Nadeen Kotb (EGY, World Rank- 104) participated in the PSA Tour.

The men's final match was played between Yassin Elshafei of Egypt (World Rank 78) and Abhay Singh (World Rank 70). Abhay won the title with a score of 3-1 in a match that lasted for 49 minutes.

On continuing his winning streak, Abhay Singh (IND, World Rank-70) said, "I am overjoyed with my victory, and it is a testament to the immense talent and potential of Indian squash. I am grateful for HCL's support, who are committed to the growth of our sport for the past seven years, and their unwavering support gave me the strength to triumph today. That being said, the match against Yassin today was no less challenging and the tremendous support from my family, friends, and coaches encouraged me to persevere against him. I hope to continue my winning streak in the upcoming matches in Denmark and Canada."

Whereas, in the women's category, the final match was played between Egypt's Amina Orfi [U19, World Rank 94) and India's Tanvi Khanna (World Rank 117), where the 15-year-old Egyptian teen prodigy took home the title with a score of 3-1 in a match lasting 47 minutes.

Orfi after winning the second consecutive final of the HCL-SRFI Tour shared, "The match against Tanvi Khanna was intense, as she played with remarkable skill and tenacity. Despite the tough competition, I am grateful for the learning opportunity. I am elated to have come out on top and am now eager to continue my preparation for future tournaments. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to HCL for hosting international squash events and for their warm welcome and hospitality during my time in India."

Along with the PSA tournament, HCL is also hosting the 12th Indian Junior Open between January 30 and February 3 at the same venue. The finale is scheduled for February 3 where more than 290 players from India, the USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England, and Singapore have registered for the tournament.

This annual tournament has been helping squash players for the last 12 years to get better seeding in the Asian and World Junior Championships.