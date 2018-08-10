Herman pips Germans as Peaty adds to pool prizes

Herman, the 21-year-old Belarussian, dished out home heartbreak to three German hurdlers in the final event of the night in Berlin, her time of 12.67 seconds enough to clinch gold.

Pamela Dutkiewicz (12.72secs) and Cindy Roleder (12.77secs) came in second and third to ensure there would still be two German athletes on the podium, but it was Herman who enjoyed a breakthrough night.

Home fans could enjoy a German one-two in the men's javelin, however, as Thomas Rohler won from Andreas Hofmann.

World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was comfortable as he claimed the men's 200m title, sprinting clear of Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake with a championship-record time of 19.76secs, while three-time Olympic medallist Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad won the 3000m steeplechase.

That was quick! ⏱️



Elvira Herman wins GOLD in the Women's 100m Hurdle final with a time of 12.67s - outstanding performance from the 21-year-old from Belarus! 🥇🇧🇾#TheMoment #EC2018 #Berlin2018 pic.twitter.com/xC9eeo1kQu — Euro Champs (@Euro_Champs) August 9, 2018

Britain and Italy were dominant in the pool, where Peaty's stunning championships continued.

The world-record holder earned a fourth title of the games as Britain came out on top in the men's 4 x 100m relay medley in Glasgow.

"The crowd got going and I knew I just had to hold my ground and get it back to these guys," Peaty told BBC Sport.

Ben Proud took the 50m freestyle gold, while there were titles for Italians Piero Codia (men's 100m butterfly), Margherita Panziera (women's 200m backstroke) and Simona Quadarella (women's 400m freestyle).

Jack Laugher of Britain collected his second title in the men's 3m springboard diving, with a third on offer on Friday.

Switzerland's Nicola Spirig won the women's triathlon.