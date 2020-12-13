Shibuno holds onto lead at U.S. Women's Open

The 22-year-old from Japan, who won the Women's British Open last year, mixed four bogeys with one birdie on the Champions Golf Course Cypress Creek in Houston, Texas.

After holding a three-stroke lead at the halfway mark, Shibuno will carry a one-shot advantage into the final round.

Amy Olson, the first-round leader, carded an even-par 71 to be at three under, while Ji Yeong Kim2 surged into contention.

Kim was one of just two players to manage an under-par third round, shooting a 67 to climb into one under, sitting alongside Moriya Jutanugarn (72) in a tie for third.

While making four birdies, Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and needed just 23 putts in the third round.

Lydia Ko continued her consistent showing with a 72 that sees her at even par alongside Yealimi Noh (72), Megan Khang (74) and amateur Kaitlyn Papp (74).