Holly Holm faces surging Irene Aldana on UFC Fight Island

In the headliner, former champion and No. 2 ranked Holly Holm will look to stop the momentum of No. 6 Irene Aldana.

Former champion Holm (13-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) aims to continue her winning ways in 2020 with a vintage performance against one of the division's rising stars.

Known for her vicious left high kick, Holm has delivered memorable knockouts against Ronda Rousey and Bethe Correia. She has also netted impressive wins over top contenders Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau. Holm is now seeking another thrilling finish to again earn a crack at the women's bantamweight belt.

Aldana (12-5, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) is one of the sport's most formidable strikers.

In her most recent appearance, she handed highly touted contender Ketlen Vieira her first loss via highlight-reel KO. Aldana also holds memorable wins against Bethe Correia and Lucie Pudilova. Aldana now aims to take out a former champion to earn her first UFC title shot.

Meanwhile, former women's featherweight champion and current No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie clash with No. 4 Julianna Pena also features on the card.

Recent women's bantamweight title challenger de Randamie (9-4, fighting out of Utrecht, The Netherlands) is intent on reasserting herself among the weight class' top contenders.

Tied with Ronda Rousey for fastest KO in the division following a 16-second victory against Aspen Ladd last year, de Randamie has also netted spectacular knockouts over Anna Elmose and Larissa Pacheco. De Randamie now hopes to stop Peña to defend her spot in the rankings.

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 18, Peña (9-3, fighting out of Chicago, Ill. by way of Spokane, Wash.) aims to stake her claim for her first title shot with a trademark performance.

An aggressive striker and grappler, Peña has delivered entertaining victories over former flyweight champion Nicco Montaño, as well as former UFC title challengers Cat Zingano and Jessica Eye. Peña now goes for the biggest win of her career to secure her spot as the top contender.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Yorgan De Castro (6-1, fighting out of Fall River, Mass.) locks horns with fellow heavyweight prospect Carlos Felipe (8-1, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil)

• Dequan Townsend (21-11, fighting out of Lansing, Mich.) goes for his first UFC win against debuting Dana White's Contender Series signee Dusko Todorovic (9-0, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) in a middleweight bout

• Former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit (30-13, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) squares off with Court McGee (Orem, Utah) in an entertaining battle of veterans

• Tom Breese (11-2, fighting out of Birmingham, England) returns to action against Roman Kopylov (8-1, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia) in a middleweight scrap

• In an exciting featherweight prospects' bout, Charles Jourdain (10-3, fighting out of Beloeil, Que., Canada) meets Josh Culibao (8-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia)

• Loma Lookboonmee (4-2, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand) faces Jinh Yu Frey (9-5, fighting out of Arlington, Texas) in what promises to be an action-packed women's strawweight contest

• Casey Kenney (14-2-1, fighting out of Tuscan, Ariz.) meets AlatengHeili (14-7-1, fighting out of Beijing, China) in a battle of bantamweight hopefuls

• In a clash of returning lightweights, Luigi Vendramini (8-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) takes on Jessin Ayari (16-5, fighting out of Nuremburg, Germany)

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Holm vs. Aldana will take place Saturday, October 3 from UFC Fight Island on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

The main card will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. The event is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

