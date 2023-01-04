"I was offered 1 crore to forget the case": Coach who accused ex Olympian Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment

She submitted he mobile phone to SIT and the investigating agency will now dissect the data shared between her and the accused minister.

She gave her statement for around eight hours and while speaking to media, the woman claimed that she was offered Rs 1 core to leave the country and "forget about the case".

"I have been cooperating with the police since the beginning of the probe. So far, I am satisfied with the progress made in the case by Chandigarh Police. I appeared before the SIT and recorded my statement and deposited my cell phone.

I will continue to fight till I get justice. The minister [Sandeep Singh] is still in the government. I have been made an offer by some unknown people to take Rs 1 crore, forget about the case and go live in a foreign country for a month," she said while her media interaction on Tuesday.

"We will record our statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate on Wednesday. We were given a notice of 160 of CrPC by the SIT. We received the notice and came to record out statement today. It was the fourth time taht we have met with the police. Accused Sandeep Singh, meanwhile, is yet to appear before the police even once," her advocate Deepanshu Bansal said.

The junior coach filed an official complaint against Sandeep Singh on Saturday at the Sector 26 Police Station of Chandigarh. Singh, a former Olympian, has charges of stalking, sexual harassment, illegal confinement and criminal intimidation against him during the woman's visit to his Chandigarh residence.

The woman confirmed Sandeep Singh saw her at a gym and then insisted on social media to meet regarding a sports certificate matter. But when she went to his house, Singh behaved in an inappropriate way.

Singh then resigned from his Sports Minister post. Sandeep Singh has represented India in the Olympics and was the captain of India's hockey team in the past.