India's Olympics heroes come together, recite national anthem to kindle spirit of oneness

This has been made possible thanks to the efforts former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder Director at the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), the country’s leading sports management college, along with his team through a concept called The Sports Heroes.

Featured in the video, are 18 of India’s medalists at the Tokyo Games, both in Olympics and Paralympics.

What they said:

Neeraj Chopra: As a soldier as well, it is a matter of pride when you hear our national anthem in a foreign land. When it plays, even people from other countries give us respect. It is a matter of pride for all of us.

Sumit Antil: I had won gold and created a world record. I was emotional and had mixed feelings. I was thinking about the family and the entire country.

Mirabai Chanu: When we go to competitions, we only think about India and the flag. We only think about how the flag can keep flying high. When the anthem plays and the flag goes up at the podium it was an emotional moment for me.

Krishna Nagar: When I won the gold for the first time, it was an emotional moment for me. I got to prove myself because I improved my game tremendously. When the national anthem was playing, I was very emotional. It was a dream come true for me.

Lovlina Borgohain: With a medal in my hand, it was a special moment for me. I had wanted the anthem played for me, because it is an extra special moment in any athlete's life.

PR Sreejesh: Only an athlete can have a feeling when the anthem plays at a stadium. It gives you goosebumps and reminds you of your responsibility. It reminds you of your family, friends and our countrymen.