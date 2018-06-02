India's Sanjana Ramesh wins the MVP Award at Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018

The camp got underway in the morning with the girls championship game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Coached on the sidelines by Ruth Riley and Sakshi Sheoran, the Lynx defeated the Liberty 20-13. Paige Price from Australia led the Lynx with a game-high 7 points.

The boys championship game then followed, with the Milwaukee Bucks going up against the Brooklyn Nets. Led by coaches Darvin Ham and Satnam Singh, the Bucks edged past the Bret Brielmaier and Caris LeVert led Nets team 22-18. Samuel Jenkins from New Zealand scored 8 points in the winning effort.

At the conclusion of the championship games, the two boys and two girls All-Star teams were announced. Team Red of the girls All-Star team was coached by Ruth Riley, while Ebony Hoffman served as coach for Team White. Team Red defeated Team White 27-18, with Dan Zhao from China leading her teamto victory with 8 points.

Following that, the boys All-Star Game was played between Team Red (coached by Bret Brielmaier, Caris LeVert, Darvin Ham and Satnam Singh) and Team White (coached by Ryan Saunders, Mike Wells and Corey Brewer). Team Red emerged with the 39-37 win thanks to a team-high 8 points from bothClancey Bird and Mac Stodart.

During a break in the boys All-Star game, the boys and girls 3-point champions took part in fun shooting games. Boys 3-point champion Amir Hossein from Iran went up against Caris LeVert, while girls 3-point Champion Indiah Bowyer from Australia competed against Ebony Hoffman.

The 10th BWB Asia camp wrapped up with the Awards Ceremony. Rence Forthsky Padrigao (Philippines) was named Boys MVP, while Sanjana Ramesh from India was crowned as MVP on the girls side.

India's Sanjana Ramesh has been named MVP of the 2018 Basketball Without Borders Asia camp! The boys' MVP is Rence Forthsky of the Philippines pic.twitter.com/Z5u5JYPrxX — Hoopistani (@Hoopistani) June 2, 2018

Boys MVP Rence Forthsky from Philippines said, "I have not only improved as a basketball player but also as an individual. The focus here was on your overall development at the personal and professional level, and I am glad to have won MVP at the end of all of it."

Girls MVP Sanjana Ramesh from India, who had also won the Co-MVP award at the NBA Academies Women's camp said, "Whatever I have learnt here playing with international players and coaches I am going to take that back and share the knowledge with my fellow players. Basketball is my life and these four days at the camp were the best I have had in my life."

Brooklyn Nets Caris LeVert Hopes Basketball Without Borders India Trip Promotes Growth https://t.co/RoWbZ396uX pic.twitter.com/oNFqkcrqm6 — Zesty NBA Nets (@zesty_nets) June 2, 2018

The All-Star rosters and full-list of awards winners is as follows:

Girls All-Star Team:

Team Red - Rajvi Desai (India), Suniskha Karthik (India), Sreekala Rani (India), Indiah Bowyer (Australia), Pushpa Senthil Kumar (India), Jianjun Gao (China), Dan Zhao (China)

Team White - Siya Deodhar (India), Grishma Niranjan (India), Khushi Dongre (India), Sanjana Ramesh (India), Priyanka Behal (India), Paige Price (Australia), Guanpeng Liu (China)

Boys All-Star Team:

Team Red - Kaiga Matsuo (Japan), Rence Padrigao (Philippines), Joshua James Giddey (Australia), Chien-Hao Ma (China), Amir Hossein Aliyari Dehkordi (Iran), Kian Jamie Dennis (Australia), Matin Aghajanpour (Iran), Clancy Bird (Australia), Mac Stodart (New Zealand)

Team White - Dwight Powell Chiang-Shuang Chen (Chinese Taipei), Mohammed Sina Vahedi (Iran), Samuel Jenkins (New Zealand), Shintaro Ehara (Japan), Daniel Foster (Australia), Andre Tannoury (Lebanon), Lachlan Joseph Bofinger (Australia), Chao Wu (China), Harshwardhan Tomar (India), Princepal Singh (India)

#IndiaBasketball superstar @gill_amjyot was invited by the NBA at the recent Basketball Without Borders Camp which featured young talent from across Asia and Ocenia regions. pic.twitter.com/xJbS4c8kFk — Pursuit (@PursuitIndia) May 31, 2018

List of Awards:

Boys Grit Award: Taine Murray (New Zealand)

Girls Grit Award: Vaishnavi Yadav (India)

High-Flyer Award: Lachlan Joseph Bofinger (Australia)

Boys 3-Point Champion: Amir Hossein (Iran)

Girls 3-Point Champion: Indiah Bowyer (Australia)

Boys All-Star Game MVP: Chen Chiang-Shuan (Chinese-Taipei)

Girls All-Star Game MVP: Dan Zhao (China)

Boys MVP: Rence Forthsky (Philippines)

Girls MVP: Sanjana Ramesh (India)

Source: Press Release