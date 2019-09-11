English
India tops medal tally as they clinch three medals on the final day of the Track Asia Cup 2019

By
New Delhi, Sept. 11: India topped the medal tally with 10 Gold, 8 Silver and 7 Bronze medals in the Track Asia Cup held at IGI Sports Complex here.

Indian Cycling team finished their campaign by winning three medals including two Gold and one Bronze on final day of Track Asia Cup. Uzbekistan finished second with 4 Gold & 3 Silver medals while Malaysia secured third place with 4 Gold and 1 Silver.

Ronaldo, a show stopper hogged the limelight of Track Asia Cup 2019 won fourth Gold Medal and this time in Men Junior Keirin event while other 3 Gold medals were in Sprint, 1Km Time Trial and Team Sprint.

In Keirin, out of 5 rounds, in last 2.5 rounds cyclists have to defeat through their speed and Ronaldo outset the Kazakhstan Riders Arlanbek and Alexandr Safarov who won Silver and Bronze respectively. Ronaldo’s performance showed that he is going to the next level from winning two medals in World Junior Cycling Championships.

After winning the Gold medal, Ronaldo said, “This is the best ever performance of my career and in every event I improved my timing, this is most important and with the blessings of my family, I achieved it.”

Esow, current World No. 1 Ranking holder and Indian hope in upcoming Olympics 2020 won an easy Gold in Men Elite Keirin event and collected crucial points to move a step closer to qualify for the Olympics. Thailand rider Worayut Kapunya won Silver while Amarjeet Singh of India added a Bronze to India’s Tally.

Deborah and Mayuri Lute of India had a disappointing outing in Women’s Elite Keirin as they were not able to enter the top Six. Top three places went to Fatehah of Malaysia, Crismontia of Indonesia and Cho Yiu of Hongkong respectively.

Onkar Singh, Chairman Cycling Federation of India said, “Junior Cyclists from India produced stellar performances throughout Track Asia Cup to show their skills and tactics. Elite Cyclists of India collected crucial points during competition to earn an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics. I’m very much satisfied with the performances of Indian Cyclists and they are earning honors for them day by day.”

Source: Press Release

Read more about: india cycling ronaldo
Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 23:38 [IST]
