Athletes getting proper attention, onus is now on them to make India proud: Wrestler Sangram Singh

New Delhi, Oct 17: India wrestler Sangram Singh feels circumstances have changed for athletes in the country as they are now getting all sorts of facilities and the onus is now on the players to go the extra mile and win medals for the country at Olympics.

Sangram honours former wrestlers

The Rohtak-based grappler, who was awarded the title of World's Best Wrestler by the World Wrestling Professionals in 2015, in an exclusive interview to MyKhel said sport in India has gone through a rapid change in the recent times.

The grappler feels the athletes preparing for international events and Olympics are getting the ample amount of attention and they must now act responsibly as they're getting the required attention and support.

"There is an adequate amount of money and exposure for athletes now. Recently, Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore announced a financial aid of Rs 50000/month for all the promising athletes -- preparing for next Olympic games -- so that they can meet their daily dietary requirements. So, the onus now falls on the shoulders of players to start taking things seriously.

India's medal prospects in the next Olympics:

On India's medal prospects in the next Olympics, the Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion in South Africa in 2015 said, "A lot of change is happening for the athletes and India can easily come under top 20, if not among top 5 in the next Olympic games. Also, India can easily bid for hosting the Olympics in the next 10-15 years.

Personal journey:

Sangram also opened up about his struggle in his early days and his battle with a chronic inflammatory disorder.

"I was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis at an early stage in my life, but due to God's grace and my parents' support I was able to recover," he told.

About his journey as a wrestler, he said, "Coming from a village background like any other boy my only target was to represent India and get a secure government job. As there was no one to counsel us in our teenage all we dreamt of getting a job through sports quota.

"No one was there to guide me and help me prepare for Olympics from an early stage and due to that my dream of representing India in the quadrennial tournament wasn't fulfilled. But I wish to change it for the younger generation.

Funding, counselling raw talents from villages:

Talking about scouting and honing the skills of young talents from the villages, he said, "There are several talented kids in our villages but their potential gets wasted due to the unavailability of proper guidance. They are working in the fields with their parents, they workout but do not know what diet they should take to keep fit. Therefore, their career dies an early death. Hence, I am trying to become a medium for so that these young talents can hone their skills and get the necessary attention.

"I have now decided to help such promising youngsters and prepare them. I will ensure they get necessary counselling and proper guidance and win medals for India in Olympics. And that way, I will do my bit towards my country.

"Recently, during a wrestling event, I introduced a boy who was working as a security guard to earn his living. I took him under my hands and ensured he gets a proper attention. Now if you watch his bout, you won't believe that he's the same player," said the wrestler, who was named brand ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India for 2014.

Sangram is not only a wrestler but an actor and motivational speaker. He is soon bringing a show on which Indian sporting legends will share their motivational speech for young talents.