Indian Golf Union to Send Three-Member Team to Singapore for World Amateur Team Championship

New Delhi, Oct 1: The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has announced a three-member team that will represent India at the upcoming World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) for the Eisenhower Trophy, scheduled to be held at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course), Singapore, from October 8 to 11, 2025.

The Indian team will feature Arin Ahuja, Rakshit Dahiya, and Deepak Yadav, who will compete against amateur golfers from 35 other nations. The Eisenhower Trophy, one of the most prestigious prizes in amateur golf, is named after Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States.

Rakshit Dahiya and Deepak Yadav come into the event on the back of strong performances, having finished winner and runner-up respectively at the Delhi NCR Cup earlier this June.

Strong Preparations and National Squad Impact

Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, Director General of IGU, who will travel as captain of the team, expressed confidence in the squad:

"Our boys have been training hard for this tournament. IGU created the national squad system last year and that is helping us reap good results in international events. Players like Ranveer Mitroo, Harjai Milkha Singh, and Krish Chawla have been consistently logging top-10 finishes outside India. At IGU, our job is to provide talented golfers the platform and motivation to bring laurels to the country. I am confident of a good finish at WATC."

Tournament Legacy and Format

The WATC was first staged in 1958 at St Andrews (Old Course), with the trophy presented jointly by the USGA and The R&A. The United States leads the overall medal standings with 28 medals (16 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze), followed by Australia (14), Great Britain & Ireland (11), Canada (7), and Sweden (7).

The Tampines Course, which will host the event, is set up at 7,394 yards, par 72, and has a rich history of staging world-class tournaments, including the Johnnie Walker Classic, Lexus Cup, HSBC Women's Champions, Asian Tour's International Series Singapore, and the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women's Open.

The format will be 72-hole strokeplay over four days, with the best two scores from each team per round counting toward the overall team total. The team with the lowest aggregate will be crowned champions.

With a mix of young talent and recent international success, the Indian squad will aim to make a strong impact on the global amateur golf stage.