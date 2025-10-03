Indian Veteran Rahil Gangjee Well Placed After Rain-Affected First Round At Jakarta International Championship

IND vs WI: What was KL Rahul's 'Two Fingers in Mouth' Celebration all about?

-MyKhel Team

Rahil Gangjee, a seasoned golfer from India, performed impressively on the rain-affected first day of the Jakarta International Championship. The event took place at the Damai Indah Golf PIK Course. Gangjee, aged 47 and a two-time Asian Tour winner, achieved a flawless four-under 66. This score placed him three strokes behind the clubhouse leader.

Gaganjeet Bhullar also showed strong form, matching Gangjee's score despite completing only 16 holes due to fading light. Bhullar, known for his success in Indonesia and as an Olympian, began with an eagle on the par-five first hole. He was four under after four holes following two early birdies. However, he dropped a shot on the par-three 15th before play was halted.

The tournament faced weather disruptions when morning rain delayed play by one hour and 20 minutes. As a result, 45 players must complete their first round early Friday morning before the second round begins. This event is part of nine elevated tournaments on the Asian Tour calendar that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League through season-long rankings.

Khalin Joshi and Viraj Madappa finished their rounds at two under par in the clubhouse. Meanwhile, Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai led with an impressive seven-under 63. Wade Ormsby from Australia, Roberto Lebrija from Mexico, and Chang Wei-lun from Chinese Taipei followed closely with scores of 64.

The leaderboard saw Suteepat Prateeptienchai taking charge with his remarkable performance. His seven-under round set him apart from competitors like Wade Ormsby, Roberto Lebrija, and Chang Wei-lun who were just one stroke behind him after carding 64s each.

This championship is crucial as it forms part of a series of nine elevated events on the Asian Tour. These events provide opportunities for players to advance into the LIV Golf League based on their season-long rankings.

The tournament continues to attract attention with its competitive field and challenging conditions. Players are eager to secure their positions in this prestigious series that offers significant career advancement opportunities.