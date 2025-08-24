Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Inspire Institute of Sport facilitates India's Young Judokas to train in Georgia for Asian Games and Global Glory By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:27 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has taken a major step to elevate its Judo program by relocating a group of its young Judokas to Akhmeta, Georgia, for a long-term high-performance training program. Led by IIS Judo Head Coach Mamuka Kizilashvili, this move is designed to transition these athletes from grassroots development to elite international competition.

Most of these Judokas are juniors who will now have the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in an environment steeped in Judo culture and excellence. Georgia, renowned globally for its rich history and consistent production of world champions and Olympic medalists in Judo, offers the ideal setting for these athletes to sharpen their technical and tactical skills.

The program provides them with access to world-class training facilities, regular club competitions, and a diverse pool of training partners and opponents-opportunities that are currently limited in India.

Manisha Malhotra, President of IIS, highlighted that this move aligns with the institute's mission to identify and nurture young talent and prepare them to excel on the world stage. She noted that most of these athletes have risen through IIS's grassroots programs, and the exposure in Georgia will be pivotal in their transformation into high-performance competitors.

Earlier in the year, the Inspire Institute had hosted Georgian Judo legend and three-time Olympic medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili as part of their Excellence Accelerator Programme. This initiative allows IIS Judokas to train under and learn from world and Olympic champions, further elevating their development.

This long-term training camp in Georgia exemplifies IIS's continued investment in building sustainable pathways for their athletes, supporting their journey from discovery through to competing at the highest levels globally. Over the past year, IIS Judokas have already gained valuable international exposure by participating in competitions across Tbilisi, Istanbul, Austria, and Berlin.

This new chapter in Akhmeta marks a significant strategic move for IIS Judokas, offering a robust platform as they prepare for major upcoming events such as the Asian Games, Olympics, and other global tournaments.