ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2022: Manika Batra becomes first Indian female paddler to clinch bronze

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: Manika Batra etched her name in the record books as she became the first Indian female paddler to clinch a medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament on Saturday.
The star India paddler won bronze in the ongoing Asian Cup at the Huamark Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Batra bagged the medal, with a win over three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata. The Indian paddler handed the World number six Hayata a 4-2 defeat. After losing in the semis, Batra took on Hayata in the bronze-medal game.
World No. 44 Batra defeated Hayata 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2 on Saturday. Earlier in the semis the Indian paddler lost to Mima Ito. Ito handed Batra a 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11) loss at the last four stage of the tournament.
Earlier, Batra began her campaign in the ongoing tournament with a stunning win over world no. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the opening round. Batra shocked the fourth-seeded paddler with a 4-3 loss. In the quarters Batra downed Taiwan shuttler Chen Szu-Yu of Taiwan.
The Indian paddler handed Chan a 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9) loss to enter the semis. The tournament, which got underway in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov. 17), concludes on Nov. 19.
Source: Input from Agencies
