Top prospect Jalen Green chooses G League over college

By Matt Kelley
NCAA basketball

New York, April 17: Jalen Green, an elite prospect in the high school class of 2020, will forego playing NCAA basketball and go straight into the NBA's G League, possibly opening the door for other top young players to skip college.

Viewed by many scouting services as a potential first overall pick in 2021, Green announced his decision by posting a video on Instagram, saying that his "ultimate, end goal" was to play in the NBA.

Green will be the first player in a still-developing program to give high school graduates a one-year stateside alternative to playing in the NCAA.

Although the G League started offering $125,000 contracts to young players in 2018, it was not enough to keep 2020 draft prospects LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton from spending a year in Australia's National Basketball League. No players signed with the G League under the 2018 initiative.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim have since revised their development plan for elite prospects.

They have relaxed the game schedule and increased salaries to be more competitive with international leagues, reportedly upwards of $500,000 for the best players.

Green will not play for a particular G League team or NBA affiliate but will instead play a revised schedule that focuses on draft preparation, skills development and off-court training in professional and life skills.

The system aims to place blossoming stars like Green on a team with veteran mentors under G League coaching and have them play exhibition games against G League squads, foreign national teams and international development academies.

Green is the first player to join the new initiative but is proof that the G League's plan can be enough to lure leading names away from the college experience.

Memphis and Auburn were considered favorites to land Green, though he also visited Kentucky and Oregon.

Read more about: basketball nba
Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
