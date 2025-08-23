More sports Jammu and Kashmir’s Trio crowned with Water Sports Triumph at Khelo India 2025: Local Talents Shines with SAI Support By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 19:35 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Mohsin Ali, Sajad Hussain, and Muhammad Hussain, despite coming from humble backgrounds - a carpenter's son, a Shikarawala's son, and a vegetable vendor's son respectively, brought significant laurels to Jammu and Kashmir at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF), 2025, thanks to the support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Mohsin won gold in K-1 1000 metre men's kayaking, Sajad secured silver in C-2 500 metre Canoe Slalom, and Hussain won silver in C-2 Canoe 500 metres men and bronze in C-1 Canoe 1000 metres men. Their achievements helped J&K finish seventh among 28 participating states and UTs.

All three athletes trained and honed their skills at SAI's Nehru Park Centre inside Dal Lake under dedicated coaching. The centre provides not only training but also vital support, helping athletes overcome financial hardships and lack of resources. Sajad shared how their SAI coach, Zulfkar Ali Bhat, would even drop them at school after training. Coming from modest means, these athletes faced challenges such as lacking proper diet and resources necessary for endurance sports like canoeing.

Muhammad Hussain recognized the SAI centre's crucial role in his success, saying, "We aren't well off financially, and if we were to train on our own, it would not be possible for us to excel." He also highlighted how sports keep youth away from drug addiction, contrasting it with peers who fall prey to drugs despite their potential.

Mohsin Ali echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that without SAI's support, winning gold would have been impossible as his family struggles to make ends meet.

Coach Zulfkar Ali Bhat emphasized that most participants from J&K hail from labor-class backgrounds, not affluent families. He highlighted SAI Jammu's long-term plans for talent development, especially as India bids for the 2036 Olympics. He advocated for setting up a National Centre of Excellence in Srinagar, which would provide exposure and resources to local talents, enabling them to represent India proudly at major international events like the Asian Games, World Championships, and Olympics.