Tatum full of confidence as Celtics take control against 76ers

Tatum posted a playoff career-high 33 points as the Celtics beat the 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday (August 19) to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

The forward has 65 points, 18 rebounds and six assists in the series, while he went eight-of-12 from three-point range in Game 2.

"I'm playing confident. Just trying to be aggressive and trying to make the right play," Tatum told reporters.

"I say that a lot but that's as easy as I can break it down."

Jayson Tatum flipped the switch and went off for 33 points tonight pic.twitter.com/ntbmXTiiqh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 20, 2020

Without Gordon Hayward (ankle), the Celtics proved too good for the 76ers again, although Philadelphia opened up a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

Enes Kanter (10 points and nine rebounds), Grant Williams (nine points and six rebounds) and Brad Wanamaker (seven points and four assists) were important contributors off the bench for Boston.

"It was big. We knew Philly was going to come out really aggressive and they did," Tatum said.

"I think we were down 13 or something and the way the bench played at the end of the first and throughout the second quarter really just brought the physical toughness back.

"That was a big reason we got back into the game and eventually took the lead."