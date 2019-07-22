Herman wins Barbasol Championship for second PGA Tour victory

The American carded a two-under 70 in the final round at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville in Kentucky, finishing at 26 under.

Kelly Kraft finished second after also shooting a final-round 70, his bogey at the par-four 17th proving costly.

Herman's win was his second on the PGA Tour and first since the 2016 Houston Open.

All love @BarbasolChamp. ❤️@GoHermie celebrates his second TOUR win with his wife and kids. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/GVJg5F6NIC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 21 July 2019

Sepp Straka (66) finished outright third at 23 under, a shot ahead of Matt Jones (63) and Austin Cook (70).