Herman wins Barbasol Championship for second PGA Tour victory

By Opta
Jim Herman carded a two-under 70 in the final round at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville
Jim Herman carded a two-under 70 in the final round at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville

Kentucky, July 22: Jim Herman claimed his first PGA Tour win in more than three years with a one-stroke victory at the Barbasol Championship.

The American carded a two-under 70 in the final round at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville in Kentucky, finishing at 26 under.

Kelly Kraft finished second after also shooting a final-round 70, his bogey at the par-four 17th proving costly.

Herman's win was his second on the PGA Tour and first since the 2016 Houston Open.

Sepp Straka (66) finished outright third at 23 under, a shot ahead of Matt Jones (63) and Austin Cook (70).

Read more about: pga tour golf review
Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
