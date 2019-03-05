NBA: 76ers star Joel Embiid not ready to go

The 24-year-old, who has been dealing with soreness in his left knee, will miss his sixth straight game when the 76ers face the Orlando Magic in NBA on Tuesday (March 5).

Embiid, however, did return to practice on Monday (March 4).

"He just doesn't feel like he's ready to go," 76ers coach Brett Brown said, via 94WIP.

"He really does feel restricted with some of his movements. There's a little bit of soreness I think still. You could see in this practice environment that he hasn't played for a while."

The 76ers rebuilt their roster in early February when they acquired forward Tobias Harris and multiple other pieces before the trade deadline. But, Embiid has played just four games with Harris so far.

"It's obviously not ideal," Brown said. "It's not even close to being ideal. But, that's my job, to figure it out and keep these other guys playing and getting their own stuff as polished up as I can."

Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds this season. He is shooting 48.2 per cent from the field and 29.5 per cent from three-point range.

The 76ers will enter their matchup against the Magic in fourth place of the Eastern Conference with a 40-23 record. They have won four of their last six games.