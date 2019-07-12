Diaz shoots 62 to lead John Deere Classic

Silvis, July 12: Roberto Diaz earned a two-stroke lead after the first round of the John Deere Classic.
Diaz carded a nine-under-par 62 to set the early pace at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois on Thursday (July 11).
The 32-year-old – who has never won on the PGA Tour, and before 2019 he had not earned a top-10 finish since 2016 – enjoyed a bogey-free round.
Mexican Diaz had seven birdies and an eagle to top the leaderboard ahead of American duo Adam Long and Russell Henley.
After the top three on the course, there is a six-way tie at six under, which includes Martin Laird, Ryan Palmer and Vaughn Taylor.
Elsewhere on the course, Bill Haas shot a five-under 66, Matthew Wolff is four under and Luke Donald is a stroke further back.
Zach Johnson – the 2012 winner had a disappointing day as he sits one over following a 72.
Meanwhile, defending champion Michael Kim posted a first-round 73 to be in a tie for 134th.