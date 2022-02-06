Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes to coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 30

Following the series, which exclusively debuts Tuesday, May 3 on ESPN+, the two coaches will prepare to square off for the bantamweight title at a date that will be determined in the near future.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 30: Pena vs Nunes will feature a dynamic cast of 16 ascending athletes in the men's heavyweight (265 lbs.) and women's flyweight (125 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.

The entire twelve episode season of TUF 30 will be available exclusively on ESPN+, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 3. In addition, UFC fans can re-watch all 29 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service.

The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality television series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders.

Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Julianna Pena, Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion Pena (12-4, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) returns to The Ultimate Fighter as a coach after winning season 18 in dominant fashion.

She will look to teach her team the lessons and skills from her impressive career that has seen her secure victories over Amanda Nunes, Cat Zingano, Nicco Montano and Sara McMann.

Pena now aims to show that she can beat Nunes as a coach, as well as a competitor, and build momentum towards their inevitable rematch later this year.

Nunes (21-5, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Pojuca, Brazil) is widely considered to be the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time.

Despite her historic upset defeat to Pena late last year, Nunes remains confident that she will regain her lost title with a spectacular performance similar to those that earned her wins over Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey.

She now plans on adding a successful The Ultimate Fighter season to her renowned resume on the way to exacting revenge over Pena.

Below is a full list of competitors scheduled to compete in The Ultimate Fighter 30: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes:

MEN'S HEAVYWEIGHTS

Name Age Professional Record Fight Out Of Nyle Bartling 29 6-0 Unadilla, Nebraska Chandler Cole 27 8-3 Coeburn, Virginia Jordan Heiderman 30 5-0 Norfolk, Nebraska Bobby Maximus 43 5-4 Salt Lake City, Utah Zac Pauga 33 5-0 Denver, Colorado Eduardo Perez 27 4-1 Berkeley, California Mitchell Sipe 25 5-2 Bakersfield, California Mohammed Usman 32 7-2 Denver, Colorado

WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHTS

Name Age Professional Record Fight Out Of Chantel Coates 34 2-1 Leavenworth, Kansas Claire Guthrie 26 3-1 Denver, Colorado Juliana Miller 25 2-1 San Diego, California Kaytlin Neil 30 5-4 Lindon, Utah Kathryn Paprocki 28 3-2 Denver, Colorado Melissa Parker 35 2-1 Houston, Texas Helen Peralta 33 4-2 Fairfield, Iowa Brogan Walker 32 7-2 Guam

*All athletes are subject to change

Source: Press Release