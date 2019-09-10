Junior Women’s Boxing Nationals: Haryana’s Preeti Dahiya and Punjab’s Gagandeep Kaur progress into quarter-finals

Haryana's Preeti Dahiya (60kg) and Punjab's Gagandeep Kaur (57kg) were among the boxers who progressed into the quarter-finals.

A month after winning a gold medal at the third Nation's Cup in Vrbas, Serbia, Dahiya advanced when her bout with Mizoram's Lal Remsangi was abandoned in Round 1. Kirti (57kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg), Komal (80kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (70kg) also brought wins for Haryana on Day 3.

From Punjab, Gagandeep Kaur blanked Karnataka's Shivani Prakash 5-0 to march into the last-eight. Vishakha (63kg), Anjali (70kg), Khushi (75kg) put Punjab on the winners' column as well. Chandigarh's Harnoor Kaur (63kg) was declared the winner after an RSC verdict in Round 1. Diya Negi (60kg), also of Chandigarh, got a walkover.

Andhra Pradesh's Peddada Kavya put up a spirited effort in 57kg to secure a 3-2 win over Tamil Nadu's Zeenath N. Kolukula Krishna Veni (63kg), Gangula Sri Harika (60kg) also made it to the quarters from the same state.

The North-East was represented by Mizoram's Naom Chingsannuami (57kg), a 3-2 winner over Delhi's Khushi Mann in 57kg. Manipur's Hudirom Ambeshori Devi also entered the quarters by dint of her one-sided 5-0 victory over Assam's Kalpana Singh in 57kg.

Her statemate Tingmelhing Chongloi (63kg) got a walkover into the quarters while Thongam Kunjarani Devi was an RSC in R1 winner over Kerala's Anusha K in 60kg. Kimnunnem (66kg), meanwhile, was made to work hard for her 4-1 win over Maharashtra's Hiral Makwana.

Assam's Gitimoni Bora (75kg) and Arunachal Pradesh's Tsering Lahamu (66kg) were also among the winning names.

The six-day tournament, which will pick out the best of India's rising female pugilists, has a total of 233 boxers participating from 27 states across 13 weight categories. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Wednesday followed by the semi-finals on Thursday and the grand finale on Friday.

Source: Press Release